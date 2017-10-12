YPD Halloween event moves to Yuma County Fairgrounds

Yuma, Arizona - The annual Scary and Safe Trick or Treat will switch locations this year, being held 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. October 31 at the Yuma County Fairgrounds, 32nd Street and Avenue 2-1/2E.

The Yuma Police Department, with help from the Yuma County Fair Inc., announced the continuation of this local Halloween tradition.

Local, state, tribal and federal public safety agencies, along with businesses and local nonprofit organizations, will come together at the Fairgrounds to give away treats.

Admission fee is $1 per person. Hotdogs, chips and water will be sold at $2 per combo. Proceeds benefit the Arizona Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

The location change was prompted by construction and a reduction of available land at Riverside Park, which was used for parking when the event was held in previous years at the Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park.

Riverside Park is the home to the Yuma Territorial Live Steamers, which is installing permanent rail track for train rides on the site. In previous seasons, the Live Steamers used temporary track which was not up during Halloween events.

The Scary and Safe Trick or Treat’s growing attendance in recent years was not thought to be a good mix with reduced parking spaces.

“This is a tradition we have renewed for the benefit of the children of Yuma and hope to continue it for many years to come,” said YPD Sgt. Lori Franklin.