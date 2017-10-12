City of Yuma seeks volunteers to 'spruce up' West Wetlands

Yuma, Arizona - The City and the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area are teaming up to restore additional areas in Yuma’s West Wetlands, but to get the most out of a grant helping to fund that project, both are asking for a little bit of your time on Saturday morning​.

Parks and Recreation’s annual Spruce Up Your Park day takes place 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, October 14, starting at the boat launch at West Wetlands Park, 282 N. 12th Ave. Please help out if you can, or help spread the word to someone who might be available.

Volunteers are needed to help clean up trash and debris along the lower bench of the park in preparation for invasive vegetation removal, which will begin the following week.

Work will take place between Centennial Beach and the 4th Avenue Bridge. Volunteers should park either in the parking area provided for the boat launch or in the lot adjacent to the Stewart Vincent Wolfe Creative Playground. Please arrive wearing long pants and closed-toed shoes, and bring your own hats and sunscreen. Some supplies will be provided; however, if you have a favorite pair of work gloves or a rake, you are welcome to bring those, too.

This event will kick-off the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management grant project recently awarded to the Heritage Area to restore 28 acres of riparian habitat in the West Wetlands. This grant project will also provide funding to create an outdoor recreational classroom at West Wetlands Park and will provide a contiguous riverfront trail connection from West Wetlands Park to the Yuma East Wetlands.

“Volunteers will help us earn credits toward our match for this grant,” explained the Heritage Area’s Executive Director Charles Flynn.

Families are welcome to participate. There is no charge for attending, other than your time.