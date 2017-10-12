Small Business Tax Seminar

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma County Library District, in collaboration with the Internal Revenue Service, is hosting a Small Business Tax Seminar for entrepreneurs, startups, business owners, and anyone interested in the financial aspect of running a business. IRS publications and forms will be provided.

On Friday, October 27th, Certified Public Accountant Helen Greenwell will present “Tax Tips for Starting and Operating a Business” from 2:00-5:00 p.m. in Meeting Room A at the Main Library. Avoid future headaches and costs by learning about the basics of federal taxes. Topics include starting a business, operating a business, and IRS and other federal resources.



There is no charge to attend. For more information, contact Andrew Zollman, Business Librarian, at (928) 373-6480 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive.