AWC Community Band Presents Fall Concert

Yuma, Arizona - The Arizona Western College Community Band will be having its Fall Concert on Monday, October 30. The concert will take place at 7 p.m. at Mary Elizabeth Post Auditorium, 400 W. 5th St.

Two of the works that will be performed during the concert are by Percy Grainger, a virtuoso pianist from the early-to-mid twentieth century, who was also known for his band compositions.

The concert is free and open to the public, but donations will be accepted.

For more information, contact Professor Shawn Pollard at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 344-7573.