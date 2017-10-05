City of Yuma Road Report

Yuma, Arizona - City of Yuma Road Report, October 5:

I-8, Araby Road - ADOT

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) are improving the Interstate 8 and Araby Road (SR 195) traffic interchange with two-lane modern roundabouts and associated ramps. This project also includes construction of storm drains, a retention basin, concrete barriers and retaining walls and installing lighting and landscaping.

Per ADOT, crews are currently working on the north side of Interstate 8 as part of this project. Drivers should be aware of the following traffic-control changes and restrictions that are in effect as of Sept. 6:

Traffic has shifted away from the critical construction zone and the northern roundabout and temporary traffic signals have been removed.

Left turns from northbound Araby Road to westbound I-8 will be restricted. Drivers should use alternate routes, such as Highway 95 or 24th Street.

The westbound I-8 off-ramp at Araby Road closed as of Sept. 6 and will not reopen until mid-October. Drivers can use Avenue 3E as an alternate route.

Through November, work is scheduled to occur during daylight hours, Mondays through Fridays; however, an extended work schedule might be necessary as the project progresses. ADOT will maintain one lane of travel in both directions on Araby Road. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider using alternate routes including Avenue 3E and Avenue 8½ E.

Farm equipment operators will have a one-hour window each morning to move through the Araby Road work zone at I-8. ADOT has designated 10-11 a.m. as a travel window for farm equipment operators to move through the area where ADOT crews are building new roundabouts at the Araby traffic interchange. Traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction until the first of November.

24th Street, Pacific Avenue- SW Gas

Oct. 5-6, lane restrictions and turn restrictions will be in place at the intersection of 24th Street and Pacific Avenue for gas line work. Pacific will have one lane open northbound and 2 lanes open southbound; 24th will have one lane open eastbound and 2 lanes open westbound. Left turns will be prohibited for southbound or westbound drivers and northbound Pacific Ave drivers will not be able to turn right.

3rd Street, 23rd Avenue - 18th Drive

Work is underway to replace a waterline on 3rd Street between 23rd Avenue and 18th Drive. This project will replace/install approximately 1,260 feet of PVC pipe and replace fire hydrants. 3rd Street will be closed from the east edge of 24th Drive to 18th Avenue. Once the project is underway, work will take place between the hours of 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. for approximately 45 days.

24th Street, Melody Lane

A lane and sidewalk along 24th street will be closed for five days in the beginning of October as part of a project to repair a telephone cable. The closure will be in effect Oct. 2-6 on 24th Street between Pacific Avenue and Melody Lane. Signs will be posted for both eastbound and westbound traffic on 24th Street approaching Pacific Avenue to make drivers aware of the reduced 25 mph speed limit near the work zone.

1st Avenue, near 3rd Street

A portion of 1st Avenue near its intersection with Giss Parkway will be closed as part of a 60-day project that requires access to a manhole in the area. While the project is underway, no parking will be permitted along 1st Avenue near its intersection with Giss Parkway. 1st Avenue will be completely closed in that same vicinity. Signs will be posted to alert traffic to the hard closure. Additionally, the cross streets at 1st Avenue and Giss Parkway will be closed.

32nd Street, Avenue 7E - 31st Place

Crews will be placing fiber and a future path at a location on 32nd Street, between Avenue 7E and 31st Place. The project will require shoulder work along 32nd Street while crews are in the area near the bore pit that is necessary as part of the project. Traffic signs will be posted to alert drivers to the road work in the zone. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction. The project is to be completed by mid-November.

Country Club Drive, near Arizona Avenue

Southwest Gas will be replacing a gas service line at a residence off of Country Club Drive between Arizona Avenue and South Chiquita Drive, during which time no vehicles will be permitted to park along Country Club Drive in the area. Additionally, there will be a partial lane closure and a full sidewalk closure near the work zone while crews are in the area carrying out utility work. The project is to be completed before the end of October.

Magnolia Avenue, 3rd Street to Colorado

A project to pull fiber through an existing conduit will require a partial lane closure on Magnolia Avenue from 3rd Street to Colorado Street and eastbound to 9th Avenue. The project is to be completed by early November. Signs will be posted to alert traffic to the roadwork that is underway and of accompanying traffic control. The speed limit will be reduced in the work zone.

Avenue 3E, Highway 95 - ADOT

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is wrapping up the project to improve and widen Avenue 3E and Highway 95. The work, which started in November 2016, is scheduled to be completed this fall.

I-8 west of 4th Ave. - Caltrans

Caltrans crews continue to work on the reconstruction of Interstate-8 in Imperial County, west of Yuma. Recently, crews reduced traffic to a single lane on westbound I-8 between Sidewinder Road and about a mile west of Ogilby Road. Both travel directions have been switched to the I-8 eastbound lanes divided by k-rail. In addition, the westbound on- and off-ramps at Ogilby Road (exit 159) are closed to traffic. Signs have been placed to alert motorists to the ramp closures and to alternate routes.

The I-8 Corridor is a major pavement rehabilitation project consisting of five segments that will construct Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement (CRCP) over 48 miles on Interstate 8 in Imperial County. The work will result in a long-lasting superior roadway, capable of withstanding the heaviest traffic loads. Construction began in 2016 on three of the five segments. Work will be completed by 2019.

4th Avenue gateway - ADOT

ADOT is making improvements to the state facility at 4th Avenue and 1st Street. Lane restrictions are in place.

City Street Maintenance

Asphalt maintenance crews will conduct operations in the following area as needed during the week of Oct. 9-13:

8th Street from Avenue A to 4th Avenue (crack seal)

8th Street from Crane Lane to Avenue D (crack seal)

12th Street from Avenue B to Avenue C (crack seal)

Avenue A from 1st Street to 8th Street (grinding)

Thomas White subdivision (grinding)

The Fall 2017 Fog Seal program will begin Oct. 28, and will be included in future City of Yuma Road Reports.