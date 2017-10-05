AWC Music Department Presents Fall Choral Concerts

Yuma, Arizona - The Arizona Western College Music Department’s fall choral concerts “If Music Be…” will celebrate the life changing power of music.

“Music has served as such a strong force in so many people’s lives for various reasons,” said Deltrina Grimes, AWC Professor of Choral and Vocal Music. “Sometimes it gets them out of bed in the morning or motivates them to work out. It can also serve as comfort or solace during tough times. We use music to study, to relax and most important - music serves as the main ingredient for our numerous celebrations.”

The first choral concert will be held on Friday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1550 S. 14th Ave. The second performance will be on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 4 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 3030 S. 8th Ave.

The concerts will feature the AWC Chamber Singers and Yuma Chorale under the direction of Professor Deltrina Grimes and the AWC Youth Choir directed by Laura Surguine.

Grimes shared that there will be an eclectic combination of music performed, including folk songs, sacred music, and an arrangement of the American Civil War song “Aura Lee.” “There will be something in this concert for everyone,” she said.

Both performances are free and open to the general public.

For more information, contact Professor Deltrina Grimes at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 344-7574.