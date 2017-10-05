City of Yuma's Household Hazardous Waste day

Yuma, Arizona - The City of Yuma’s quarterly Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection days return Saturday at its new location – the east parking lot of the Yuma Civic Center – 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, October 14.

Designed as a way to help Yuma residents safely dispose of household hazardous waste and E-waste products, HHW events are free of additional charge for City of Yuma residents.

HHW products are defined as unwanted corrosive flammable, toxic or reactive materials used in homes, cars/trucks, gardens and lawns.

Residents drive up, follow the traffic control devices, describe the types of waste to be deposited and then follow instructions for which stations to stop to drop off their waste.

The Yuma Civic Center’s address is 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, with entrance at Avenue A and 36th Street.

The following items will be accepted at the HHW collection event:

​Motor oil

Paint

Antifreeze

Household cleaners

Solvents

Pesticides

Batteries

Fertilizers

Tires (limit of five; must be off the wheel)

No business/commercial waste, ammunition, pressurized gas, radioactive waste, prescription drugs, or needles will be accepted.

E-waste items for drop-off include:

Home computer components

TV sets

VCRs/DVD players

Cell phones

Home phones

Residents may bring the following household items to the drop-off site to be recycled:

Aluminum cans

Paper

E-Waste

Cardboard material

Paper documents

Plastics

Next HHW collection date:

Jan. 13, 2018, 8 a.m. to noon

Questions? Please call the City's Public Works Department at (928) 373-4500.