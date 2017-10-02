Tweens ages 8-12 are invited to the Main Library for crafts, programs, and fun

Yuma, Arizona - Tweens ages 8-12 are invited to the Main Library for crafts, programs, and fun! There is no charge to attend.

Wednesday, October 11th @ 2:00 p.m.

Haunted House craft

Paint a spooky haunted house to add to your Halloween décor!



Wednesday, October 18th @ 2:00 p.m.

Nebula Bottles

Create your own nebula using bottles, paint, and other materials.



Wednesday, October 25th @ 2:00 p.m.

Grow Your Own Garden

Decorate a bottle and plant seeds to grow a beautiful mini-garden!



Thursday, October 26th @ 4:00 p.m.

Tween Advisory Group (TAG)

Share your opinions about what you’d like to see and do at the library! Join our Tween Advisory Group.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.