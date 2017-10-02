Open House at Main Library to Showcase Assistive Technology

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma County Library District is pleased to introduce the LEADing (Libraries Enabling Assistive Discovery) Technology Project at the Main Library!

The Library District has purchased several pieces of specialized assistive technology that can be used by children, teens, and adults with physical and mental developmental disabilities. Equipment includes an interactive display table and platform, digital pens for scanning, recording, and scribing, and virtual reality systems.



On Wednesday, October 4th, the Main Library will host a “Technology Petting Zoo” Open House from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Stop by to ask questions, see demos, and test out the new assistive technology! Light refreshments will be served. There is no charge to attend.



This project was supported with funds granted by the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Arizona Secretary of State, under the Library Services and Technology Act, which is administered by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.



This event is sponsored by the Yuma County Library District and Friends of Yuma County Libraries, Inc.



Wednesday, October 4th, from 2:00-4:00 p.m.



Main Library, 2951 S 21st Drive



All are welcome to attend this event! For more information, contact Sarah Wisdom, Yuma County Library District Community Relations Manager, at (928) 373-6483 or Hannah Stewart, Youth Services Manager, at (928) 373-6494.