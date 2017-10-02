Children of all ages are invited to the Main

Yuma, Arizona - Children of all ages are invited to the Main Library for storytime, programs, and fun! There is no charge to attend.

Monday, October 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th @ 10:30 a.m.

Bilingual Family Storytime

Families with children of all ages are invited to participate in stories, music, and more in English and Spanish. Afterwards, join us for a craft!



Tuesday, October 3rd, *10th, 17th, 24th, 31st @ 10:30 a.m.

Preschool Storytime

Children ages 3-5 are invited to enjoy stories and songs.

*Join us October 10th for a special storytime with Miss Yuma County!



Tuesday, October 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, 31st @ 3:00 p.m.

Wii Gaming

Ages 6-12 can enjoy fun cardio exercise using the library’s Wii!



Wednesday, October 4th, *11th, 18th, 25th @ 10:30 a.m.

Toddler Storytime

Children ages 18 months to 3 years old are invited to enjoy stories and songs!

*Join us October 11th for a special storytime with Firefighter Aaron Wonders!



Thursday, October 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 10:30 a.m.

BabyTime

Children ages 2 and under can enjoy songs, rhymes, stories, and playtime. For newborns to crawlers.



Thursday, October 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 6:30 p.m.

Family Storytime

Children of all ages are welcome to bring their favorite adult!



Saturday, October 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th @ 11:00 a.m.

Lego/Duplo Club

Ages 6+ are invited to participate in a different building theme and activity. Children 5 and younger can enjoy free play with Duplo blocks.



Monday, October 9th @ 9:30 a.m.

Tales to Tails Storytime

Join us for a fun, canine-themed storytime with our special guests, service dogs Kindle, Tavina, Leonard, and Bella!



Tuesday, October 10th @ 11:15 a.m.

Straw Rocket Craft

Create your very own paper rocket and “launch” it with a straw! (Ages 3-5)



Wednesday, October 11th @ 11:15 a.m.

Moon Rock Soap

Make some great smelling “moon rock” soap. (Ages 3-5)



Friday, October 13th @ 10:00 a.m.

Sensory Storytime

Children who are on the autism spectrum or have special needs can enjoy stories, music, songs, and movement activities. Children of all ages welcome. Please call (928) 373-6468 to register.



Tuesday, October 17th @ 11:15 a.m.

Space Aliens Craft

Make a paper plate saucer for an alien friend!



Tuesday, October 24th @ 11:15 a.m.

Paper Mummies Craft

Make some mummies for Halloween.



Tuesday, October 31st @ 11:15 a.m.

Sugar Skull Paper Masks

Celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos by creating your own sugar skull paper mask.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.