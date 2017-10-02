Yuma, Arizona - Children of all ages are invited to the Main Library for storytime, programs, and fun! There is no charge to attend.
Monday, October 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th @ 10:30 a.m.
Bilingual Family Storytime
Families with children of all ages are invited to participate in stories, music, and more in English and Spanish. Afterwards, join us for a craft!
Tuesday, October 3rd, *10th, 17th, 24th, 31st @ 10:30 a.m.
Preschool Storytime
Children ages 3-5 are invited to enjoy stories and songs.
*Join us October 10th for a special storytime with Miss Yuma County!
Tuesday, October 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, 31st @ 3:00 p.m.
Wii Gaming
Ages 6-12 can enjoy fun cardio exercise using the library’s Wii!
Wednesday, October 4th, *11th, 18th, 25th @ 10:30 a.m.
Toddler Storytime
Children ages 18 months to 3 years old are invited to enjoy stories and songs!
*Join us October 11th for a special storytime with Firefighter Aaron Wonders!
Thursday, October 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 10:30 a.m.
BabyTime
Children ages 2 and under can enjoy songs, rhymes, stories, and playtime. For newborns to crawlers.
Thursday, October 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 6:30 p.m.
Family Storytime
Children of all ages are welcome to bring their favorite adult!
Saturday, October 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th @ 11:00 a.m.
Lego/Duplo Club
Ages 6+ are invited to participate in a different building theme and activity. Children 5 and younger can enjoy free play with Duplo blocks.
Monday, October 9th @ 9:30 a.m.
Tales to Tails Storytime
Join us for a fun, canine-themed storytime with our special guests, service dogs Kindle, Tavina, Leonard, and Bella!
Tuesday, October 10th @ 11:15 a.m.
Straw Rocket Craft
Create your very own paper rocket and “launch” it with a straw! (Ages 3-5)
Wednesday, October 11th @ 11:15 a.m.
Moon Rock Soap
Make some great smelling “moon rock” soap. (Ages 3-5)
Friday, October 13th @ 10:00 a.m.
Sensory Storytime
Children who are on the autism spectrum or have special needs can enjoy stories, music, songs, and movement activities. Children of all ages welcome. Please call (928) 373-6468 to register.
Tuesday, October 17th @ 11:15 a.m.
Space Aliens Craft
Make a paper plate saucer for an alien friend!
Tuesday, October 24th @ 11:15 a.m.
Paper Mummies Craft
Make some mummies for Halloween.
Tuesday, October 31st @ 11:15 a.m.
Sugar Skull Paper Masks
Celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos by creating your own sugar skull paper mask.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.