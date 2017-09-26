City of Yuma thanks donors as vests ensure police dogs protected

Yuma, Arizona - The City of Yuma thanks the support of area businesses and individuals who voluntarily donated or raised funds to ensure Yuma Police Department K9s are equipped with protective vests.

The City had been using vests that had aged toward the upper end of their useful life span. Led by Desert Veterinary Clinic’s desire to make sure all police dogs were covered with bulletproof vests, a donation fund was set up that allowed voluntary contributions were set aside to purchase the vests. These funds were placed into a protected donation account at the City.

YPD has enough funds currently to cover all of their dogs in service. One canine is currently being trained, and if put into service, that dog will be provided a vest from these funds as well. Remaining money will stay in the account for future safety units.

Evans Concrete, JSA Co. and Yuma Kennel Club made generous large-dollar donations. The City would like to thank them and all the individual donors who have contributed to this cause as well.