Yuma Police Department to host Coffee with a Cop

Yuma, Arizona - On October 4, 2017, officers from the Yuma Police Department and community members will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink coffee.

The event is being held between 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday October 4, 2017 at DUNKIN DONUTS 1651 S. 4th Avenue. All Community members are invited to attend.

Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in the City of Yuma neighborhoods.

The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies, or emotional situations. Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street. Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by The United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events are being held across the country, as local police departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve.

The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time.