Lotería Family Night

Yuma, Arizona - On Wednesday, October 11th and 25th, the Heritage Library is hosting Lotería Family Night at 4:00 p.m. Bring your family to the library to play lotería (bingo)! Children ages 10 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

There is no charge to attend.



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.