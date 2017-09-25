Inglés Básico - Basic English

Yuma, Arizona - “Inglés Básico” (Basic English) for adults is offered Tuesdays and Fridays at 3:00 p.m. at the Heritage Library. These sessions, led by instructor Marinacia Linares, are an opportunity for English learners to work together and practice basic vocabulary.

Tuesday, October 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, 31st

Friday, October 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th



There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited. For more information, call Saul Robles at (928) 373-6486.



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue.