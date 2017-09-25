San Luis Library for crafts, games, and more for teens

San Luis, Arizona - Teens are invited to the San Luis Library for crafts, games, and more! Ages 13-18 are welcome.

There is no charge to attend any event.



Tuesday, October 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th @ 3:00 p.m.

Teen Movie Tuesday

Enjoy snacks and a different movie every week! For a list of titles, call (928) 627-8344.



Wednesday, October 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th @ 3:00 p.m.

Video Games

Challenge your friends to gaming on the big screen!



Wednesday, October 4th, 18th, 25th @ 4:00 p.m.

Anime Club

Join other Anime enthusiasts for anime, video games, Japanese crafts, and more!



Thursday, October 5th @ 4:30 p.m.

Lotería

Tweens and teens, join us for lotería (bingo)!



Friday, October 6th, 20th, 27th @ 3:00 p.m.

Trading Card Club

Play Magic: The Gathering and other card games with friends.



Saturday, October 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th @ 12:00 p.m.

Chess Club

Learn how to play chess or improve your skills with instructor Tito Dominguez.



Wednesday, October 11th @ 4:00 p.m.

Teen Word Hunt

Searching through a selection of books and manga to find certain phrases from our word hunt list!



Thursday, October 12th @ 4:00 p.m.

Book Holding Contest

How many books can you hold at once? The more books you hold up at once, the higher up the winner's list you go!



Friday, October 13th @ 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 14th @ 2:00 p.m.

Book to Movie

Vote for the best book-to-movie adaptation from a selection of titles. The winning title will be shown in the Teen Area!



Tuesday, October 31st @ 3:00 p.m.

Library Fright Fest

Join us for scary movies, D.I.Y. make-up tips, and a costume contest!



The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N 6th Avenue in San Luis, Arizona. For more information, call (928) 627-8344.