Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and Halloween

Yuma, Arizona - Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and Halloween through film at the Heritage Library! On Saturday, October 7th and 14th, enjoy movies about famous Mexican-American entertainers. On Saturday, October 21st and 28th, the library will screen a selection of scary movies from the Golden Age of Hollywood.

There is no charge to attend.



Saturday, October 7th & 14th @ 2:00 p.m.

“Hispanic Heritage Month”



Saturday, October 21st @ 2:00 p.m.

“Silent Scares!”



Saturday, October 28th @ 1:00 p.m.

“Halloween at Heritage!”



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue. For more information, and a list of titles, call (928) 783-5415.