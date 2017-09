Heritage Library Writer’s Roundtable

Yuma, Arizona - On Saturday, October 7th, the Writer’s Roundtable will meet at 11:00 a.m. at the Heritage Library. Writers of any genre or writing level are invited to write and share their work. A different writing prompt is provided each month.

There is no charge to attend.



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.