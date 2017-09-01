Yuma, Arizona - Share your love of books and reading! The Main Library Book Club will meet Saturday, September 16th, at 10:00 a.m. to discuss Fun Home by Alison Bachdel. All are welcome to attend.
The group will meet by the café area on the first floor.
Future book club titles include:
Saturday, October 21st @ 10:00 a.m.
Lawrence in Arabia by Scott Anderson
Saturday, November 18th @ 10:00 a.m.
The Basic Eight by Daniel Handler
The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.