Yuma, Arizona - Share your love of books and reading! The Main Library Book Club will meet Saturday, September 16th, at 10:00 a.m. to discuss Fun Home by Alison Bachdel. All are welcome to attend.

The group will meet by the café area on the first floor.



Future book club titles include:



Saturday, October 21st @ 10:00 a.m.

Lawrence in Arabia by Scott Anderson



Saturday, November 18th @ 10:00 a.m.

The Basic Eight by Daniel Handler



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.