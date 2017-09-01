Where Does Your Money Go?

Yuma, Arizona - Do you feel like your income isn’t keeping up with your expenses, or that you can’t save enough to cover an emergency expense? The Yuma Main Library, in collaboration with the Yuma County Cooperative Extension, is hosting “Where Does Your Money Go?” a two-part money management series to help identify where you spend your money, how much you spend, and help you create a budget.

Friday, September 15th @ 1:30 p.m.

Where Does Your Money Go? (Part 1)



Friday, September 29th @ 1:30 p.m.

Where Does Your Money Go? (Part 2)



There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited and registration is required. For more information, and to register, call (928) 726-3904.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive.