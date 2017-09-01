Teens invited to Main Library for games, crafts, movies, and more

Yuma, Arizona - Teens are invited to the Main Library for games, crafts, movies, and more! Ages 13-18 are welcome. There is no charge to attend any event.

Please note, the library will be closed Monday, September 4th, in observance of Labor Day.



Tuesday, September 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 4:00 p.m.

New Movie Tuesday

Enjoy a newly-released movie every week! For a list of titles, call (928) 373-6479.



Thursday, September 7th @ 4:00 p.m.

Perler Beads

Make your favorite movie, comic book, or video game character using perler beads.



Saturday, September 9th & 16th @ 1:00 p.m.

Anime Club

Join us for Howl’s Moving Castle and Princess Mononoke!



Monday, September 11th, 18th, 25th @ 4:00 p.m.

Retro Movie Monday

Enjoy a retro movie every week! For a list of titles, call (928) 373-6479.



Wednesday, September 13th @ 4:00 p.m.

Coloring Club

Show off your artistic talents and join us for coloring fun.



Wednesday, September 20th @ 4:00 p.m.

Escape Room

Follow the clues to find the key that allows you to “escape the room!” This month’s theme is “Ad Agent.”



Thursday, September 21st @ 4:00 p.m.

Lilo & Stitch Bookmarks

You’ll never lose your page in a book using these themed bookmarks!



Saturday, September 23rd @ 1:00 p.m.

Yackers Coding Club

Learn how to code with the Arduino and Makey Makey!



Wednesday, September 27th @ 4:00 p.m.

Constellation Jars

Create your own galaxy using mason jars, paint, and other materials.



Saturday, September 30th @ 1:00 p.m.

Manga Presentation

Learn about classic and new manga collections at the library, and how to use the library's resources Overdrive and ComicsPlus to check out digital manga!



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.