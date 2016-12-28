Resolution for Safety

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma Fire Department has responded to approximately 14,000 emergency calls for service so far in 2016. Many of these calls were for preventable injuries. For 2017, make a “Resolution for Safety” and think about what you can do to make the coming year a safer one for you and your family. Preventable injuries occur on the street, at home, and at work.

Here are a few safety resolutions to consider for 2017:

-Be patient and allow extra time when driving, and plan your route to avoid congestion. This can help you avoid traffic related accidents.

-Avoid leaving things cooking unattended on the stove.

-Keep matches and lighters out of reach of children, and never leave an unattended candle burning

-Learn CPR and Basic First Aid. Prepare a 72-hour emergency kit, have and practice emergency plans in your home or at work. This can better prepare you should a personal, family, or community emergency or disaster occur.

-Oh, and let’s not forget, firearms are not toys or noisemakers for celebrating the New Year. Using firearms to “ring” in the New Year is not only a serious crime, it is also dangerous.

-AND, fireworks that explode (firecrackers), leave the ground (bottle rockets), or send flaming material into the air (roman candles) are all still illegal. Fireworks are also not legal on sidewalks, streets, or in parks and can only be used on private property. Please don’t start your year off with a criminal charge or an emergency room visit!

Have a safe and Happy New Year! For more information about fire safety and injury prevention, contact the Yuma Fire Department Public Information Office at 928-373-4855.