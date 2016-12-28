Armed Robbery at Del Pueblo Birrieria

Yuma, Arizona - On Tuesday, at approximately 3:45 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery call that took place at Del Pueblo Birrieria, located at 1225 W. 8th Street.

The initial investigation showed a Hispanic male in his 20’s, heavy set with a shaved head, wearing a black sweater and sunglasses entered the business and demanded money. When the victim questioned if this was real, the suspect pulled a handgun out and demanded the money again. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area.

Video surveillance was obtained and the suspect was identified as 38 year old Ricky Spencer by law enforcement. Spencer was located and arrested at 6:02 p.m. Spencer was booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for armed robbery and aggravated assault.

There were no reported injuries reference to this case.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.