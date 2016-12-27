Injury Collision 32nd Street and Windsor Avenue

Yuma, Arizona - On Monday, at about 3:12 p.m., the Yuma Police Department responded to an injury accident on 32nd Street at Windsor Avenue.

The initial investigation revealed a 20 year old male, driving a 1998 Honda Civic, was westbound on 32nd Street when he collided with a 1993 Ford Explorer, driven by a 69 year old male, who was making a left hand turn onto Windsor Avenue from 32nd Street. The Ford Explorer, which was eastbound on 32nd Street, turned in front of the Honda Civic.

Both drivers were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center. The 20 year old male is in stable condition with serious injuries. The 69 year old male received minor injuries and was released.

The intersection was closed for a few hours due to the collision investigation.