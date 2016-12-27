City again offers drop-off point for recycling of holiday trees

Yuma, Arizona - The City of Yuma will again offer a drop-off site for those who wish to safely dispose of their natural Christmas trees.

Christmas tree recycling will begin on Dec. 27 at 265 W. 13th St. (13th Street and 2nd Avenue).

Hours for the Christmas Tree Recycling Program are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 27-30 and again during those same hours the week of Jan. 3-6, 2016. The site will be closed Jan. 2 for observance of New Year's Day.

Please remove all lights, ornaments, and tinsel before dropping off the tree.

Artificial trees will not be accepted.

Material from the natural trees will be chipped and reused.

City residents who miss the Jan. 8 final day for dropping off natural trees at the City site may drop off trees at Yuma County's North Gila Transfer Site, Avenue 7E at County 5th Street, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Jan. 31. Regarding use of this site only, residents may call 928-341-2500.

For further information on the City's Christmas tree recycling program, residents may call 928-373-4500.