Fatality Collision - 4th Ave and 4th Street

Yuma, Arizona - This morning, at 09:14 AM, the Yuma Police Department responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision at 4TH Avenue and 4TH Street.

The initial investigation revealed a 2011 Ford Escape was traveling north bound in the 400 block of 4th Avenue and collided with a 74 year old male, who was crossing 4TH Avenue, heading west bound at 4TH Street. The pedestrian sustained life threatening injuries. He was transported to the Yuma Regional Medical Center by the Yuma Fire Department and was pronounced deceased at Yuma Regional Medical Center.

A portion of 4TH Avenue remains shut down while the case is being investigated. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.