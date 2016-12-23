Yuma County Libraries Closed for New Year's Day

Yuma, Arizona - The Main Library will close at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 31st, and remain closed Monday, January 2nd, in observance of New Year’s Day.
Libraries in the Yuma County Library District: Heritage, Foothills, San Luis, Somerton, and Wellton will be closed Saturday, December 31st through Monday, January 2nd, in observance of New Year’s Day. The libraries will resume their regular hours Tuesday, January 3rd.
From Monday, December 19th, to Friday, December 30th, the Roll Library, located in the Mohawk Valley School, will only be open on the following days:
Monday, December 19th ● 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, December 21st ● 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, December 28th ● 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Regular hours will resume on Monday, January 2nd.
From Monday, December 19th, to Friday, December 30th, the Dateland Library, located in the Dateland Elementary School, will only be open on the following days:
Tuesday, December 20th ● 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Thursday, December 22nd ● 9:00-5:00 p.m.
Tuesday, December 27th ● 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Thursday, December 29th ● 9:00-5:00 p.m.
Regular hours will resume on Monday, January 2nd.
For library locations and hours, visit www.yumalibrary.org
-------------------------------------------
REGULAR LIBRARY HOURS ARE:
Main Library
2951 S. 21st Drive Yuma, AZ 85364 (928) 782-1871
Hours: Monday–Thursday 9am-9pm, Friday-Saturday 9am-5pm
Dateland Branch Library
Ave 64 E & Interstate 8 Dateland, AZ (928) 454-2242
Hours: Tuesday & Thursday 8:30-5pm, Wednesday & Friday 8:30-3pm, alternating Mondays
Library hours change when school is not in session. Call to confirm.
Foothills Branch Library
13226 E. South Frontage Road Yuma, AZ (928) 342-1640
Hours: Tuesday–Thursday 10am-7pm, Friday-Saturday 10am-5pm
Heritage Branch Library
350 Third Avenue Yuma, AZ 85364 (928) 783-5415
Hours: Tuesday–Thursday 10am-7pm, Friday-Saturday 10am-5pm
Roll Branch Library
5151 S Avenue 39 E Roll, AZ 85347 (928) 785-3701
Hours: Wednesday & Friday 8:30-5pm, Tuesday & Thursday 8:30-3pm, alternating Mondays
Library hours change when school is not in session. Call to confirm.
San Luis Branch Library
1075 N 6th Avenue San Luis, AZ 85349 (928) 627-8344
Hours: Tuesday-Wednesday 9am-7pm, Thursday 9am-8pm, Friday-Saturday 9am-5pm
Somerton Branch Library
240 Canal Street Somerton, AZ 85350 (928) 627-2149
Hours: Tuesday–Thursday 10am-7pm, Friday-Saturday 10am-5pm
Wellton Branch Library
28790 San Jose Avenue Wellton, AZ 85356 (928) 785-9575
Hours: Tuesday–Thursday 10am-7pm, Friday-Saturday 10am-5pm