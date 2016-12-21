Genealogy workshops

Yuma, Arizona - Are you an aspiring genealogist? On Wednesday, January 4th, Special Collections Librarian Laurie Boone will present two genealogy workshops in the Conference Room at the Main Library. Novice and experienced genealogy researchers are welcome! There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited.

Wednesday, January 4th @ 1:00 p.m.

Introduction to Genealogy

Find out best practices for getting started, learn about genealogical records, and discover how to search online collections.



Wednesday, January 4th @ 2:00 p.m.

Using Timelines in Genealogy

Learn how timelines help you put your ancestors in context and determine what types of records might be available.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.