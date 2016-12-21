Free computer classes at the Main

Yuma, Arizona - The following computer classes will be offered at the Main Library, 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.
Please note, the library will be closed on Monday, January 2nd, in observance of New Year, and Monday, January 16th, for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Basic Classes
Mouse & Keyboarding Basics
New to computers? Start with this self-paced computer class to build up basic mouse and keyboard skills.
Monday, January 9th & 23rd @ 9:30 a.m.
Computer Basics
Become familiar with computer components and demystify computer jargon. One session class; basic mouse skills are required.
Wednesday, January 11th & 25th @ 9:30 a.m.
Internet Basics
Learn basic skills to navigate the Internet. One session class; basic mouse and computer skills are required.
Thursday, January 12th & 26th @ 3:00 p.m.
Advanced Classes
Basic E-mail
Set up a free e-mail account; create and send e-mails. One session class; basic computer skills are required.
Wednesday, January 4th @ 1:30 p.m.
Kindle Fire Basics
An introduction to your Kindle Fire. One session class; basic computer skills are required.
Thursday, January 5th @ 11:00 a.m.
Facebook
Familiarize yourself with the popular social networking tool, Facebook! Learn how it works, what it’s for, and how to secure privacy settings. One session class; basic computer skills are required.
Thursday, January 5th @ 6:00 p.m.
Windows 10
An introduction to Microsoft Windows 10 (demonstration only). One session class; basic computer skills are required.
Friday, January 6th @ 11:00 a.m.
Drop-In Help
Drop in with your computer, laptop, or tablet question. Mobile devices welcome!
Tuesday, January 10th & 24th @ 9:30 a.m.
Thursday, January 19th @ 3:00 p.m.
MS Excel
Learn how to use the spreadsheet program to make different projects. One session class; basic computer skills are required.
Tuesday, January 10th @ 6:00 p.m.
Android Tablet Basics
An introduction to your Android based tablet. One session class; basic computer skills are required.
Thursday, January 12th @ 11:00 a.m.
Clickbait
Don't be fooled! Learn to avoid hidden advertising while online. One session class; basic computer skills are required.
Wednesday, January 18th @ 9:30 a.m.
Online Forms
Learn how to fill out forms online and avoid confusion. One session class; basic computer skills are required.
Thursday, January 19th @ 11:00 a.m.
Intro to WordPress
Business Librarian Andrew Zollman shares tips for building a website in WordPress. Participants will create a basic webpage during the workshop. Space is limited to 12 people.
Saturday, January 21st @ 10:00 a.m.
iPad Basics
An introduction to your iPad. One session class; basic computer skills are required.
Thursday, January 26th @ 11:00 a.m.
Correo Electronico
Set up a free e-mail account, and learn how to send and receive e-mails. One session class; basic computer skills are required. Please note, this class is taught in Spanish.
Friday, January 27th @ 3:00 p.m.
There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited. Classes are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Please sign in at the second floor Computer Access Desk before the class begins.