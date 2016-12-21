Vehicle collision into Shaw Field, 2350 W. 1st Street

Yuma, Arizona - Today, at approximately 3:40 a.m., the Yuma Police Department responded to a single vehicle collision into Shaw Field, 2350 W. 1st Street.

The initial investigation revealed a gray 2006 Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Avenue B and failed to stop at the intersection at 1st Street. The vehicle went through the fence at Shaw Field and rolled. The 21 year old male driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.