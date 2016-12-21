Yuma Police Department is now accepting applications for its Citizens Police Academy

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma Police Department is now accepting applications for its Citizens Police Academy. The academy is designed to educate the citizens of Yuma about the daily operations of the Yuma Police Department.

The academy, which is nine (9) weeks long, will give participants an opportunity to see how the police department works and get some “hands on“ instruction on various topics relating to police work. Some of those classes include: a driving course, firearms training, building searches, decision making scenarios, K9 demonstration, Crime Scene processing, Narcotics, Gangs, Animal Control, Driving Under the Influence and Traffic Laws. Participants will also get a tour of the department and complete a ride-a-long.

The academy will start on Wednesday, January 18th, 2017 with a graduation ceremony on Wednesday, March 15th, 2017. Classes are held every Wednesday from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, with some nights running until 10:00 pm. Classes will be held at the Yuma Police Department, 1500 S. 1st Avenue, and at our training facility. There is no fee for attending the academy, but you will be required to attend at least five sessions and participate in all “hands on” exercises for successful completion of the course. Preference will be given to residents of the City of Yuma. Applicants must be 21 years of age or older and pass a background check. The class size is limited to 12 participants due to the large amount of scenario based training.

Applications for the academy can be picked up at the Yuma Police Department records window, 1500 S. 1st Avenue. The deadline for application submission is Friday, January 6th or until 12 participants fill the class. If you have any questions about the program please feel free to contact Sergeant Lori Franklin at 373-4732 or e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.