Yuma’s first coworking space

Yuma, Arizona - Aspiring entrepreneurs are invited to attend the following sessions at the Coworking Oasis, Yuma’s first coworking space! The Coworking Oasis is located on the second floor of the Main Library, 2951 S 21st Drive.

Please note, the library will be closed Monday, January 2nd, for New Year, and Monday, January 16th for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.



Wednesday, January 4th ● 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Business Video Training

Watch online webinars, video training, and resources covering a variety of business topics in the Coworking Oasis media center. To register, e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Tuesday, January 10th, 17th, 24th, 31st ● 1:00- 3:00 p.m.

SBDC Business Mentoring

Counselors from the AWC Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will be onsite to provide evaluation and guidance. If you have an idea and don’t know where to start, mentoring can help you fast-track your plans!



Wednesday, January 11th & 25th ● 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Drop-In Job Help

Get help with online searches, resume writing, and other job search tools. Requests for specific topics can be e-mailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Saturday, January 14th ● 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

ASU Startup School – Stage 1 “Introduction to Entrepreneurship”

This series of facilitated workshops by the Arizona State University (ASU) Entrepreneurship Outreach Network teaches entrepreneurs what they need to do in order to develop a successful venture. To register, e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Saturday, January 21st ● 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Introduction to WordPress Workshop

Business Librarian Andrew Zollman shares tips for building a website in WordPress. Participants will create a basic webpage during the workshop. Space is limited to 12 people.

Monday, December 19th @ 5:00 p.m.



Monday, January 23rd ● 5:00-6:00 p.m.

Meet-up Monday Entrepreneur Network

Meet with other entrepreneurs in the Coworking Oasis. Find out where you are with your small business goals!



Saturday, January 14th ● 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

ASU Startup School – Stage 2 “Creating and Shaping Ideas”

This series of facilitated workshops by the Arizona State University (ASU) Entrepreneurship Outreach Network teaches entrepreneurs what they need to do in order to develop a successful venture. To register, e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



For more information, contact Andrew Zollman, Business Librarian, at (928) 373-6480 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . There is no charge to attend any program.



The Coworking Oasis was funded in part by the State Grants in Aid Program through the Arizona State Library, Archives, and Public Records Agency.