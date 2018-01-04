Antigua Announces Its 2018 Team on Tour

Peoria, Arizona - The Antigua Group, Inc.-one of the nation's leading designers and marketers of lifestyle apparel under the genuine Antigua brand has announced its Tour Team for year 2018.

Headlining the Antigua team on the LPGA Tour are five Solheim Cup teammates from the victorious 2017 American team; Brittany Lang, Stacy Lewis, Gerina Piller, Lizette Salas and Austin Ernst along with veterans Alena Sharp, Candie Kung and Kim Kaufman.

PGA Tour ambassadors include 2016 Zurich Classic Champion Brian Stuard, and 2017 Sanderson Farms Champion Ryan Armour. Champions Tour ambassadors include Tom Pernice, Jr., Steve Pate, Billy Mayfair and Jerry Smith.

"We are very proud to have so many fine people wearing our clothing on these tours," said Ron McPherson, President and CEO of The Antigua Group. "2018 promises to be a very exciting year on tour for the Antigua brand."

About Antigua: Headquartered in Peoria, Arizona, The Antigua Group, through its license sports division, holds license agreements with National Football League (NFL), Major League Baseball (MLB), Minor League Baseball (MiLB), National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Basketball Association (NBA), along with numerous American universities and colleges for men's, women's and children's apparel, headwear and luggage. Antigua additionally designs, produces and supplies product for corporate America and specialty retail managed under its corporate division. Its golf division also holds license agreements with the PGA TOUR, LPGA and the PGA of America.