Winter league baseball returns to Yuma in February 2018

Yuma, Arizona - Baseball returns to Yuma’s Ray Kroc Sports Complex in February, and residents and visitors are invited to watch.

Four teams in the Arizona Winter League will play games at various dates and times between Feb. 3 and Feb. 25 at the complex, Avenue A and 35th Street. All ages may attend games; admission fee is $5 per person or $20 for a season pass.

There is no charge for attending practice games.

The Arizona Winter League is an annual winter baseball league that focuses on helping both current and aspiring professional baseball players improve their skills while working with professional coaches and instructors. Approximately 100 players from around the world will compete for a professional contract.

The AWL has seen players from nearly all 50 states and 6 different countries attend the winter league. In the history of the AWL, dating back to 2007, over 1,000 players have been signed to professional contracts. Players such as San Francisco Giants pitcher Sergio Romo and former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Scott Richmond have attended the Arizona Winter League.

Tickets will be available on-site, by phone at 360-515-6624 or online at the Arizona Winter League’s website.

The 2018 schedule of games can be found online here.

For more information, please contact the Yuma Civic Center at 928-373-5040.