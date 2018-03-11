University of Arizona Marches Into Madness As 4th Seed in South

Tuson, Arizona - Less than one day after clinching a second consecutive Pac-12 Tournament championship, the Arizona Wildcats were selected as a No. 4 seed in the South region in the 2018 NCAA Tournament. UA will open March Madness by facing the Buffalo Bulls on Thursday, March 15 at 6:40 p.m. (MST) on CBS inside Taco Bell Arena.

Arizona is making its 33rd appearance in the NCAA Tournament with an all-time record of 56-31 (.644) with a mark of 13-6 (.684) during the Sean Miller era. The 2018 NCAA Tournament will be the Wildcats' seventh appearance in the big dance in Miller's nine seasons in Tucson.



The Wildcats were one of three Pac-12 programs to make the field of 68 teams, joining UCLA and Arizona State who are in First Four play-in games in Dayton, Ohio.



UA made it back-to-back Pac-12 regular season and tournament championships this season. It's just the second time in the history of the conference a program has won consecutive regular season and tournament titles in consecutive years. Arizona also achieved the feat in the 1987-88 and 1988-89 seasons.