3 Quick Tips for Dining Out

Yuma, Arizona - A restaurant menu filled with tempting choices can sabotage even the best intentioned healthy eating goals. One way to make sticking to your goal more likely to be successful is to plan out your strategy in advance.
Follow these 3 tips for eating healthy while eating out:
- Look up the restaurant’s menu online before you go. Research the calorie counts of some menu items, and decide in advance what you’ll order. Keep in mind that items that may seem healthy, such as salads, can sometimes contain loads of fat and calories thanks to dressings or toppings. Ask for those on the side and then use just a little bit.
- If you can’t find nutrition details in advance, be ready to recognize some selections likely to be lower in fat, such as clear, broth-based soups or plain lettuce or spinach salads with the dressing on the side. Look for entrée options that are grilled, broiled, or steamed instead of fried, or ask your waiter to recommend some lighter menu choices.
- If you decide to indulge in a special dish or can’t pass up that irresistible dessert, plan to share. It will help give you a taste of what you crave without overdoing it.