Week of the Young Child

Somerton, Arizona - Beginning Tuesday, April 10th, the Somerton Library will celebrate Week of the Young Child, an annual observance hosted by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) to honor early learning, young children, their teachers, and families. There is no charge to attend any event.

Tuesday, April 10th @ 4:00 p.m.

Board Games

Enjoy playing board games with friends and family!



Wednesday, April 11th @ 1:30 p.m.

Tissue Paper Flowers

Welcome Spring with a beautiful flower made of tissue paper.



Thursday, April 12th @ 3:00 p.m.

Simple Steps to Success!

Five fun activity stations will be set up around the library’s ‘Simple Steps to Success’ program- Read, Write, Sing, Play, and Talk. Check out a book and get a treat!



Friday, April 13th @ 10:30 a.m.

Bilingual Storytime

Children ages 3-5 are invited to enjoy books, rhymes, and songs in English and Spanish! Children will also participate in enrichment activities and/or crafts that will help build language and literacy skills.



The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.