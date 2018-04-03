He didn’t have a ghost of a chance

Romania - “I think I am going to cry!" That’s what Constantin Reliu said when a Romanian court declared him officially dead, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens. When 63-year-old Reliu returned home from a 20-year stint as a cook in Turkey recently he discovered that his wife had had him declared dead.

So he went to court to “get his life back.” But the court would not overturn his death certificate. The judge said it was too late. He’s broke, so he doesn’t have the funds for an appeal, says the Associated Press.