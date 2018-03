Spring Break Closures

Dateland, Arizona - During the week of April 2nd, the Dateland Library, located in the Dateland Elementary School, will be closed from Monday, April 2nd to Friday, April 6th for spring break.

The Roll Library, located in the Mohawk Valley Elementary School, will only be open Monday, April 2nd, and Wednesday, April 4th, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.



The libraries will resume regular hours on Monday, April 9th.



For more information, call (928) 782-1871.