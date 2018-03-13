Neither rain nor snow

Lincolnshire, England - It’s been an unusually snowy winter in Great Britain and, as one might imagine, it was tough to get food deliveries. But, says the Association of Mature American Citizens, at least one takeout delivery worker didn’t let a bit of icy precipitation get in his way.

He was spotted belly flopping down a street appropriately named Steep Hill in the town of Lincolnshire in the East Midlands of England. He was obviously determined to fulfill his assignment and get a chicken dinner to his customer. A neighbor caught the worker’s commitment on video and posted it on Twitter to show his dedication.