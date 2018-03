This cat had ten lives

Yuma, Arizona - An 18-year-old house cat received a kidney transplant recently that put its owners back some $19,000, says the Association of Mature American Citizens.

The couple used money they were saving for a new car to pay for the operation. Cat lovers will be pleased to hear that Stanley, the cat, is recuperating at home and that the donor cat has been adopted by the family to keep him company for the rest of his years.