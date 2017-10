San Luis Library to host Conversational English for adults

San Luis, Arizona - On Tuesday, November 14th, the San Luis Library will host Conversational English for adults at 4:00 p.m. Leave your fear of speaking at home and practice your English in a supportive, low-stress environment with a native English speaker.

There is no charge to attend.



The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N 6th Avenue in San Luis, Arizona.