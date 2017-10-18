Stories, crafts, programs, and fun

San Luis, Arizona - Children of all ages are invited to the San Luis Library for stories, crafts, programs, and fun! There is no charge to attend any program.

Please note, the library will be closed on Saturday, November 11th, for Veterans Day, and will also be closed Thursday, November 23rd, and Friday, November 24th, for Thanksgiving.



Wednesday, November 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th @ 12:00 p.m.

BabyTime (bilingual)

Children ages 2 and under can enjoy songs, rhymes, stories, and playtime! For newborns to crawlers.



Wednesday, November 1st @ 4:00 p.m.

Día de los Muertos

Celebrate Day of the Dead with traditional Mexican bread, hot cocoa, Lotería, and a Catrina Facepainting tutorial.



Thursday, November 2nd @ 5:00 p.m.

Slime-tastic Thursday

Be a scientist for a day and create your own slime!



Friday, November 3rd, 10th, 17th @ 12:00 p.m.

Family Storytime (bilingual)

Children and their favorite adult can enjoy stories and songs!



Saturday, November 4th, 18th, 25th @ 11:00 a.m.

Video Games

Kids ages 6-12 can enjoy gaming on the big screen!



Saturday, November 4th, 18th, 25th @ 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th @ 4:00 p.m.

Lego Club

Ages 6+ are invited to become Lego Architects and design and build their own creations. Children 5 and younger can enjoy free play with Duplo blocks.



Tuesday, November 7th @ 5:00 p.m.

Lotería

Bring your family to the library to play lotería (bingo)! Children ages 10 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.



Thursday, November 9th @ 5:00 p.m.

Family Movie

Join us for a family-friendly movie.



Friday, November 10th @ 3:30 p.m.

Tween Anime Club

Join us for your favorite anime and anime-related crafts!



Thursday, November 16th @ 5:00 p.m.

Once Upon a Time

Hear myths, legends, and folktales from cultures around the world!



Thursday, November 30th @ 5:00 p.m.

Cubee Craft

Learn how to create your favorite characters by folding paper!



The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N 6th Avenue in San Luis, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-8344.