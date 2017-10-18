Writing a great resume advice

San Luis, Arizona - Are you looking for advice on writing a great resume? In November 2017, the San Luis Library will offer bilingual resume assistance on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Learn how to create a resume that will effectively market your talents to employers!

There is no charge to attend.



Thursday, November 2nd, 9th, 16th 30th @ 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th @ 10:00 a.m.



The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N 6th Avenue in San Luis, Arizona. For more information, call (928) 627-8344.