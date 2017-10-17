San Luis Library coloring and crafts

San Luis, Arizona - Adults are invited to the San Luis Library for coloring and crafts!

There is no charge to attend.



Please note, the library will close at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 22nd, and remain closed Thursday, November 23rd and Friday, November 24th, in observance of Thanksgiving.



Wednesday, November 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th @ 4:00 p.m.

Family Crafts

Bring the whole family and enjoy a different craft every week!



Thursday, November 2nd, 9th, 16th, 30th @ 4:00 p.m.

The Artist’s Club

Enjoy drawing and painting, and share tips and techniques with other artists.



Friday, November 3rd, 10th, 17th @ 3:00 p.m.

Coloring for Adults

Relax and enjoy coloring on the patio with supplies provided by the library.



The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N 6th Avenue in San Luis, Arizona. For more information, call (928) 627-8344.