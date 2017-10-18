Citizenship Classes via San Luis Library

San Luis, Arizona - Need help preparing for the Citizenship exam? On Wednesday, November 1st, 8th, 15th, and 29th, the San Luis Library will host a citizenship classes at 5:00 p.m. Review test subjects, learn interview tips, and more! Instruction will be in English.

Please note, the library will close at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 22nd, and remain closed Thursday, November 23rd and Friday, November 24th, in observance of Thanksgiving.



There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited and registration is required. For more information, and to register, call Monica Colorado at (928) 627-8344.



The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N 6th Avenue in San Luis, Arizona.