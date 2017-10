Hoarding paid off, big time, for this lottery ticket hoarder

East Orange, New Jersey - Jimmie Smith of East Orange, is a lottery ticket hoarder. He has old tickets going back many, many months and doesn't check them very often.

But, when a local newscast reported that a jackpot awarded over a year ago remained unclaimed, he decided to check his cache of tickets and found the winning numbers, worth $24.1 million, says the Association of Mature American Citizens.