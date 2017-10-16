Cakes for dinner

Scottsdale, Arizona - Yes, you can have your cake and eat it for dinner. Savory cakes and fritters are an excellent way to eat fish, shellfish and seasonal vegetables. Keep them healthy by baking and minimizing the filler.

This video shows you how.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nt6ilcQQ1So

