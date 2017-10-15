Beet and walnut salad

Yuma, Arizona - This beautiful side salad mixes the flavors of sweet beets, savory gorgonzola and tangy vinaigrette. Chopped apple, celery and walnuts add crunch:

Ingredients

1 small bunch beets, or enough canned beets (no salt added) to make 3 cups, drained 1/4 cup red wine vinegar 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 tablespoon water 8 cups fresh salad greens 1/4 cup chopped apple 1/4 cup chopped celery Freshly ground pepper 3 tablespoons chopped walnuts 1/4 cup gorgonzola cheese, crumbled

Directions

Steam raw beets in water in saucepan until tender. Slip off skins. Rinse to cool. Slice in 1/2-inch rounds. In a medium bowl, toss with red wine vinegar.

In a large bowl, combine balsamic vinegar, olive oil and water. Add salad greens and toss.

Put greens onto individual salad plates. Top with sliced beets, and chopped apples and celery. Sprinkle with pepper, walnuts and cheese. Serve immediately.