Bella and her bears

Yuma, Arizona - Little Bella Miller of Plainwell, MI told her family she wanted teddy bears for her sixth birthday- lots of them, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. She wanted enough of the stuffed animals to hand out to fire, police and Emergency Medical Service personnel in her community. It seems they were running low on the cuddly bears they used to comfort kids in trouble. She received more than 300 of them.

"She gave all her presents to kids who don't have anyone to hug when they're feeling sad, so she gave up her birthday just for them," her friend and classmate Autumn Gravelyn told reporters.