Don't wait on losing weight

Rochester, Minnesota - Respondents to the latest Mayo Clinic National Health Check-Up survey say America has a weight problem, but only about half say there’s progress being made in solving it.

“That tells us that consumers understand there is a problem,” says Dr. John Wald, medical director for Public Affairs at Mayo Clinic. “And we need to help in creating a fix.”

Dr. Wald says the solution will come through education and real-life strategies for shedding pounds. A starting point is to simply change how often you step on the scale.

In this Mayo Clinic Minute, Dr. Wald offers a new way to look at weight in the New Year. Jeff Olsen reports.

Watch: The Mayo Clinic Minute